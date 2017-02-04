-
Switzerland toughens up rules for Eritrean asylum seekers – The Local
Ethiopia faces new drought, seeks urgent aid for 5 million
Sisi discusses Nile Egypt’s water supply is a matter of “life and death.”
South Sudan Official Ups Rhetoric, Says Not Afraid of Ethiopia
Raila Odinga claims NIS registering voters from Uganda and Ethiopia as it changed the election results of 2007 & 2013
Diplomatic row breaks out between South Sudan and Ethiopia | Radio Tamazuj
Ethiopia’s Electioneering in Somalia for Sheikh Mohamud horseedmedia.
Egyptian activists challenge govt. deal on Ethiopia’s Nile dam – press
Egyptian activists fight against Sisi’s Ethiopia dam agreement | Al Bawaba
New drought strikes millions in Ethiopia, still reeling from El Nino
Donald Trump’s team has questions about China in Africa. Here are answers. – The Washington Post
Easing Sanctions on Sudan Erodes U.S. Leverage | Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Ethiopia releases Egyptian nationals detained during recent unrest:
Egypt and South Sudan accused of ‘dirty deal’ in latest meeting – Middle East Monitor
Recycling army in Ethiopian capital fear livelihoods at risk as city modernizes | Reuters
Ethiopia: Ethnic nationalism and the Gondar protests – Al Jazeera
Eritrean Journalists Who Have Been Languishing in an Unknown Ethiopian Prison
Britain Ends Millions in Funding For Ethiopia Girl Band | Billboard
Official in Egypt files lawsuit to annul Renaissance Dam Agreement – Middle East Monitor
Ethiopia bids to become wind capital of Africa – CNN.com
Son of Equatorial Guinea president seeks delay in Paris corruption trial
-
Seeking Tranquility Around the Red Sea by boosting Eritrean port
Ethiopia Jails 20 Muslims Accused of Pursuing Sharia State – The New York Times
-
UK Police Investigating the Murder of Ethiopian Man
Egyptian FM Official Calls on Ethiopia to Stop Accusing Egypt
Major Chinese projects in sub-Saharan Africa in 2016 ecns
A state of emergency has brought calm to Ethiopia. But don’t be fooled Washington Post.
Documents reveal Britain made secret deal to defend Kenya in case of invasion by Somalia – Daily Nation
Ethiopia prime minister accuses Egyptian institutions of funding opposition groups – Daily News Egypt
Ethiopia’s Olympics gold medalist athlete Miruts Yifter dies video
Qatar-Ethiopia ties normalise SIsi visits Uganda
A Deadly Day: Russian Ambassador Assassinated; 12 Dead in Berlin Democracy Now!
Families of Kenyans jailed in Ethiopia plead for government help video
Egypt-Gulf relations tested by Saudi visit to Ethiopia dam | Middle East Eye
Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output video
Ethiopian photographer seeks new portrayal of Africa | Bangkok Post
Ethiopian Government Blocks Internet Access, – Finance News
Ethiopia Turmoil Threatens Unlikeliest Airline Success Story – Bloomberg
Amid fragile calm, Ethiopia’s government faces critical juncture – CSMonitor.com
Ethiopian Judaism practiced during Second Temple Period-ynetnews
Ethnic tensions could see Ethiopia descending into civil war-Irish times
The U.S. And Ethiopia’s Complicated Alliance – Seeker
Ethiopian Opposition LeaderDr Merera Gudina Arrested
Ethiopia charges 22 over inciting violence and terror plots IBT
Chinese funded railways to link East Africa – CNN.com
Reports about Major Mesafint Tigabu EBC
7 guys apprehended at Ethio-Eritrea border
Fidel Castro, Cuba’s leader of revolution, dies at 90
-
S. Sudan rebel leader stopped in Ethiopia, returns to South Africa – Sudan Tribune
- Ethiopian dam will have a devastating effect on Egypt
The Oromo in Egypt: Why Have 11,000 Ethiopians Fled Their Homeland? | Egyptian Streets
Ethiopia makes 11,000 state of emergency arrests | Africa | Worldbulletin News
3 lions save Ethiopian girl from kidnappers – Gist
Security Council Extends Arms Embargoes on Somalia, Eritrea, Adopting Resolution 2317 (2016) by 10 Votes in Favour, with 5 Abstentions – Somalia | ReliefWeb
Is Twitter Hurting Ethiopia? | Foreign Affairs
Australia: Protests Prompt Ethiopia Reprisals | Human Rights Watch
Report of the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea pursuant to Security Council resolution
Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Election
Foreign help building Eritrea bases violates embargo: U.N. experts | Reuters
Swiss police raid mosque, detain 8, after Ethiopian imam allegedly ordered killing of Muslims | Toronto Star
Ethiopia Unrest Worries Foreign Investors voa
Clinton Foundation aide says ‘unless Sheikh Mo has sent us a $6 million check, this sounds crazy to do’ LifeZette
Ethiopia shake up after protests, BBC News
Ethiopia frees 2,000 protesters as hundreds seek amnesty – Sudan Tribune
UN Commission of Inquiry Calls for Eritrean Leaders to Face Justice again UN
Sudan and Ethiopia sign security cooperation agreement – Sudan Tribune
Ethiopia and South Sudan sign anti-rebels’ security agreement – Su
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Treaty signed – International Water Power
Ethiopia denies Somalia troop withdrawals linked to unrest at home | News24
2 Eritrean Pilots Defect to Ethiopia With Jets, Group Says – The New York Times
Demolition of Calais refugee camp France
Ethiopian Mass Manif regime declared war zones with State of Emergency p61
-
Ethiopia in US trouble over spying | CAJ News Africa
Shabaab ‘takes Somali town’ after Ethiopia troop pullout | Daily Mail Online
Ethiopia Arrests Hundreds of ‘Ringleaders and Bandits’ in Effort to Quell Protests – The New York Times
As Protests Rage in Ethiopia, Zone9 Bloggers Return to Court · Global Voices
Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed to death by ‘lynch mob’ of 50 Eritrean people smugglers Mail Online
State of emergency likely to ramp up repression in fractured Ethiopia- The Guardian
-
Eritrea unsafe for migrants’ return as Home Office advice rebutted Guardian
Ethiopia ‘detains 1,600’ under state of emergency – BBC News
The Ethiopian Government Must Reach Out to the Oromo and Amhara | The Liberian Observer
-
-
Authoritarian Abuse in Eritrea – Harvard Political Review
US escalating covert war in Somalia – World Socialist Web Site
Seven things banned under Ethiopia’s state of emergency – BBC News
Somaliland warns Ethiopia on Oromo-Egypt influence – Somalilandpress?
Progress in Ethiopia can come only from unity, not ethnic rivalry – The Washington Post
Under the Radar: Foreign investors under attack in Ethiopia | Global Risk Insights
Egyptian President denies supporting opposition in Ethiopia
-